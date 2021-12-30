Search

30 Dec 2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Portlaoise ground floor apartment at starter home price

Reporter:

Reporter

If you are looking for a starter home or to downsize the family home after the kids have left, this spacious apartment in Portlaoise could fit your life perfectly.

A two bedroom ground floor apartment in walk-in condition has come on the market at Stradbrook, on the leafy Stradbally road close to the town centre.

No. 4a has a balcony overlooking the central garden, with two large bedrooms, a master bathroom, a kitchen and spacious living/dining area.

Stradbrook is described by the auctioneers as an outstanding apartment complex, accepted as the finest in the county. With an onsite manager and superb maintenance schedule this prestigious development has matured into a landmark on the Portlaoise Streetscape.

The apartment block is also across the road from the site of a huge new amenity park for Portlaoise being developed by Laois County Council that will include cycle lanes linking to schools and shops. 

It also has high speed broadband. 

ACCOMMODATION:

Entrance Hall:2.070m x 2.384m Wooden flooring. 2 storage closets.

Kitchen/Diner/Living room:5.230m x 2.401m Fully fitted kitchen. Dining area overlooks the balcony area.

Bedroom 1:2.767m x 5.538m Sliderobes. Ensuite: 1.674m x 1.677m w.c., w.h.b. and power shower.

Bedroom 2:2.848m x 5.526m Sliderobes.

Bathroom:1.673m x 2.237m w.c., w.h.b. and bath. Shower over bath.

The property is on the market for €190,000 through Hume Auctioneers in Portlaoise.

USE THE NEXT > ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE APARTMENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media