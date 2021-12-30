PROPERTY WATCH: Portlaoise ground floor apartment at starter home price

If you are looking for a starter home or to downsize the family home after the kids have left, this spacious apartment in Portlaoise could fit your life perfectly.

A two bedroom ground floor apartment in walk-in condition has come on the market at Stradbrook, on the leafy Stradbally road close to the town centre.

No. 4a has a balcony overlooking the central garden, with two large bedrooms, a master bathroom, a kitchen and spacious living/dining area.

Stradbrook is described by the auctioneers as an outstanding apartment complex, accepted as the finest in the county. With an onsite manager and superb maintenance schedule this prestigious development has matured into a landmark on the Portlaoise Streetscape.

The apartment block is also across the road from the site of a huge new amenity park for Portlaoise being developed by Laois County Council that will include cycle lanes linking to schools and shops.

It also has high speed broadband.

ACCOMMODATION:

Entrance Hall:2.070m x 2.384m Wooden flooring. 2 storage closets.

Kitchen/Diner/Living room:5.230m x 2.401m Fully fitted kitchen. Dining area overlooks the balcony area.

Bedroom 1:2.767m x 5.538m Sliderobes. Ensuite: 1.674m x 1.677m w.c., w.h.b. and power shower.

Bedroom 2:2.848m x 5.526m Sliderobes.

Bathroom:1.673m x 2.237m w.c., w.h.b. and bath. Shower over bath.

The property is on the market for €190,000 through Hume Auctioneers in Portlaoise.

