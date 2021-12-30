Search

30 Dec 2021

More lights sought for Laois village road overhaul

Kildare TD calls for more street lights in Newbridge

Lights already needed at a new pedestrian crossing

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The appointment of consultants to prepare a design is the next stage in the project to upgrade the Cork Road in Durrow.

So, Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, was told when he sought an update  at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design replied in writing.

“The Roads section has undertaken a topographical survey of the Cork Road in Durrow that will inform the design of the project. The next stage of the project is to progress the appointment of consultants to complete the design which will then be brought through the Part 8 public consultation process. Once the Part 8 process is completed, the project will be delivered on the ground,” he said.

Cllr Clooney asked if additional street lights could be factored into the project.

“It is awful dark up there. There is no light at a new pedestrian crossing. It is causing a concern,” he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that extra lighting is possible.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media