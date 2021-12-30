More lights sought for Laois village road overhaul

The appointment of consultants to prepare a design is the next stage in the project to upgrade the Cork Road in Durrow.

So, Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, was told when he sought an update at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design replied in writing.

“The Roads section has undertaken a topographical survey of the Cork Road in Durrow that will inform the design of the project. The next stage of the project is to progress the appointment of consultants to complete the design which will then be brought through the Part 8 public consultation process. Once the Part 8 process is completed, the project will be delivered on the ground,” he said.

Cllr Clooney asked if additional street lights could be factored into the project.

“It is awful dark up there. There is no light at a new pedestrian crossing. It is causing a concern,” he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that extra lighting is possible.