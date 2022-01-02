Search

02 Jan 2022

Radical property changes planned for landmark Laois house

Radical property changes planned for landmark Portlaoise house

Greenville House in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A landmark 200 year old listed Laois house that now lies boarded up, is to get a new lease of life if a planning application is approved.

Greenville House is a two storey detached house on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise, facing the Dunnes Stores shopping centre.

Described in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as "a significant landmark", it was built in about 1830.

The site has been cleared back in recent times, and the house was sprayed with graffiti.

House prices in Laois 13% higher than a year ago

An application has been lodged with Laois County Council to create eight modern apartments in the house and on the land.

Applicant Shane Reilly seeks permission for: 

"a) change of use from dwelling house (record of protected structure no. 461) to 2 one-bedroom apartments, and

"b) construct 4 two bedroom apartments and 2 one-bedroom apartments, c) demolish existing outhouse, d) reconfigure site entrance and associated parking, e) bin shelter, covered bicycle rack, ESB sub-station with own access and all associated site works. All works are in the curtilage of protected structure No. 461".

Laois family home prices rising at double the national house cost rise - Daft.ie report shows

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage says that the house was likely once associated with Newpark House demesne, or with the flour mill and mill pond on the Triogue River.

"The Gibbsian surround doorcase, sometimes referred to as 'block and start' is a common regional detail also found in Church Street in Portlaoise. The house retains much of its original fabric. It is likely that the later extension to the rear incorporates an earlier stair return as suggested on the 1841 OS map. 

It notes that there is a "substantial single-storey mews to the rear at the south with four bays including carriage arch and replacement corrugated-iron roof, windows and doors blocked up. Former privy and fuel storage shed against north wall."

The house has a "hipped slate roof with ridge tiles, two chimney stacks in the ridge, cast-iron rainwater goods to original structure. Roughcast walls and plainly rendered quoins to front elevation, square-headed window openings with painted rendered surrounds, painted door surround with blocked architrave and plain archivolt with keystone.

Major housing development with more than 200 homes in pipeline for Laois

"One-over-one timber sash windows with convex horns, four-panelled door of c. 1890 with glazed upper panels, single pane to fanlight. Chimney stacks indicate a tripartite internal division. Two limestone steps to entrance open onto front landscaped garden, house set back from Green Road behind low wrought-iron railings on low rendered plinth course with cut-limestone copings, central entrance gate. Rubble limestone walls enclose the side gardens, substantial plainly treated rendered piers for gate to side garden to north."

The application was lodged in December with a decision due in February.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media