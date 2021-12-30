Search

30 Dec 2021

Learner driver arrested after speeding in rain on Laois motorway

The car stopped on M7 on December 30. Photo: Laois Gardaí

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Gardaí in Laois have arrested a motorist driving at a deadly speed on a wet road, breaking multiple driving laws.

The driver was stopped on the morning of Thursday, December 30, in wet weather on the M7 motorway at Ballydavis near Portlaoise.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division gave this report of the incident. 

"Laois Roads Policing Unit this morning detected a Learner Permit holder who was travelling at 178kph in wet weather conditions on the M7 at Ballydavis Portlaoise.

"No L Plates were displayed on the vehicle, they were unaccompanied and not permitted to travel on the Motorway.

"The driver was arrested and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court in the New Year. Their vehicle was seized," they reported. 

The Gardaí shared this image below, reminding the public of the driving laws for motorways. 

