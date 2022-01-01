Portlaoise library announced as Europe Direct venue

Laois County Librarian Bernie Foran; Aoife Moore, Senior Librarian, Portlaoise Library and Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Conor Bergin.
Portlaoise Library has been selected as one of seven new generation Europe Direct centres in Ireland.
Portlaoise joins a community of 424 Europe Direct centres around Europe, whose purpose is to strengthen the connection between EU institutions and citizens.
Below: Laois County Librarian Bernie Foran (left) and Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr. Conor Bergin with Portlaoise Library staff, Bridin Fogarty, Karen Lambe, Aoife Moore, Erika Lewis and Tommy Scott at the launch of the Europe Direct Centre in Portlaoise Library. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Europe Direct Portlaoise will act as a source of information on the European Union, where the local community can access publications and brochures from EU institutions, and participate in events, including talks, exhibitions, and competitions.
Europe Direct Portlaoise was officially launched in Portlaoise Library by Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Conor Bergin.
Laois County Librarian Bernie Foran; Aoife Moore, Senior Librarian, Portlaoise Library and Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Conor Bergin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.