West and south Laois needs second council engineer say councillors

Appeal made to Laois County Council management by councillors
The need to appoint an assistant engineer for the west and south of Laois has been highlighted with Laois County Council.
Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue with Mr Donal Brennan, Director of Services at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
Cllr Bracken and other councillors praised the work being done in the district by the District Engineer, Edmond Kenny, and other staff.
However, he felt the engineer needs assistance.
He said: “Edmond is serving a huge area and he has had no assistant for a number of months”.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, backed the call.
“It is something that we as councillors will be pressing hard for in the new year for an assistant to this outstanding man. The work he and his team do is absolutely brilliant,” he said.
Mr Kenny acknowledged the work of councillors.
