Long term bad patch causing concern for Laois residents

Councillor wants something done
A bad patch on a Cullohill road is causing concern to local residents, according to a Laois County Councillor.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, called on Laois County Council to resurface a section of the R5578 at Parknahown, Cullohill.
“There is a bad patch there that has been on the agenda for a while. It’s causing concern for residents,” he said.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied.
“Laois County Council will assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme,” he said.
Cllr Clooney thanked him for the reply adding that he would appreciate it if something could be done.
Cllr Clooney raised the issue at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
