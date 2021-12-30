Cyclist knocked down near Portlaoise in serious road collision

A cyclist has been knocked down in Laois Gardai in Portlaoise have confirmed.
The accident occured on the Ballyfin road at Pallas around 7pm on Thursday, December 30.
A male cyclist was knocked off his bike but the extent of the injuries are unknown.
Gardai described the incident as serious.
The road was closed to allow an investigation take place.
Gardai said the L2112 Ballyfin Road out of Portlaoise town will be closed overnight and into Friday, New Years Eve.
They ask that drivers please use an alternative route. Diversions are in place.
