31 Dec 2021

Laois accident update: Gardaí warn of delays on road where cyclist was critically injured near Portlaoise

Conor Ganly

Laois Gardaí have advised motorists to expect traffic disruption into and out of Portlaoise overnight Thursday, January 30 and well into New Year's Eve following an accident which has left a man in a critical condition.

Gardaí have closed the L2112 road between Portlaoise and Ballyfin following the accident which happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on Thursday.

The collision between a vehicle and bicycle took place in the Pallas area around three miles from Portlaoise.

Laois Gardaí advise that the road will be closed overnight into Friday, January 31 to facilitate a crash scene investigation. They are urging people to follow diversions or use alternative routes.

It is understood that the cyclist is a local man who is aged in his 60s. He is understood to have suffered serious injuries which have left him in a critical condition in hospital. He was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise after the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured but is said to be very shaken by what happened.

Gardaí appealed to anybody who may be able to help them with the investigation into the accident to contact them at 057 8674100.

