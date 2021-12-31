Search

31 Dec 2021

Update on Laois bicycle accident near Portlaoise and latest on road access

Laois Gardaí have reopened the road near Portlaoise where a cyclist was injured on Thursday, January 30.

Gardaí confirmed that use of to the L2112 road between Portlaoise and Ballyfin was permitted soon after 11 am on New Year's Eve morning.

Laois Gardaí thanked the public for their co-operation in avoiding the route which had to be closed to allow officers access to complete a full crash scene investigation.

It is also understood the cyclist, a local man in his 60s, remains in a serious condition after suffering head injuries in the accident which happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on Thursday.

The man was first taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he was stabalised before transfer to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for specialist care.

The driver of the vehicle which collided with the cyclist was not injured but is said to have been badly shaken by the shock of what happened.

Gardaí renewed their appeal to anybody who may be able to help them with the investigation into the accident to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.

