03 Jan 2022

Laois views sought on plan unlocking €85m in Just Transition fund

Public views are being sought in Laois and other counties on a long promised plan that could deliver nearly €85 million in development funding to the midlands that have been hit by the ending of peat production.
The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communication, Eamon Ryan, has launched a public consultation on a draft of Ireland’s Territorial Just Transition Plan, in partnership with the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly. 
A statement says the plan will set out how Ireland proposes to invest funding from the EU Just Transition Fund – to support a just transition in the wider Midlands region.
Just days after Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan said the plan's publication was like Waiting for Godot, Minister Ryan's Department has published the draft plan which has seen €84.5 million has been allocated to Ireland under the EU Just Transition Fund over the period to 2027. 
The Fund must be complemented with national resources and in Ireland the national co-funding rate will be between 30% to 50%. There are also specific rules in relation to the timing of expenditure and on eligible costs that may be supported by the Fund. 
This public consultation is asking for stakeholders’ views on the transition process and the draft plan which, when finalised, will be submitted to the European Commission for approval.
The consultation invites stakeholders to complete an online survey and to attend online workshops. 
There will be two online workshops on January 18 and 25 for in-depth discussions on priorities for the EU Just Transition Fund.
A third online workshop, for young people in the region, is being organised with national youth representative organisations to ensure that people impacted have the opportunity to shape the plan.
There will also be specific information sessions for Oireachtas members, as well as relevant local authorities and their members.
The Department says views are views of individuals, communities, businesses, and representative bodies are particularly sought in the wider Midlands region of east Galway, north Tipperary, Longford, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, west Kildare and Roscommon. 
A statement announcing the consultation says the EU Just Transition Fund will support the goals of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and its objectives, in relation to providing a just transition in the wider Midlands region. This is in response to the ending of peat extraction for electricity generation.
Minister Ryan's Department says analysis for the draft Territorial Just Transition Plan builds on extensive analysis and public engagement already undertaken.
This considered the development needs of the region, including for the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Eastern and Midland Region.
It identified the following proposed key development needs for the wider Midlands region, based on the scope of support from the EU Just Transition Fund:
Modernising the business environment and creating employment opportunities;
Enhancing the skills profile;Promoting environmental sustainability and industrial heritage;
Enhancing the potential of region as a place to live and work.

