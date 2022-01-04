Dispose of your Christmas tree in Laois for free

It is time to take off the decorations and sweep up all the needles, and the good news is that real Christmas trees can be disposed of for free in Laois, for environmentally friendly use.
Laois County Council is now accepting real Christmas trees for recycling.
There is no charge and the only snag is you have to get it to Kyletalesha landfill yourself, off the Portlaoise to Mountmellick N80 road.
The facility will take the trees for the entire month of January. They remind the public to take off any lights and decorations beforehand.
The landfill is open Monday to Friday: 8 am to 3.30 pm and Saturday: 8 am to 1 pm.
(Christmas Tree Recycling at Kyletalesha Landfill) has been published on Laois County Council - https://t.co/qzngUKgzWb pic.twitter.com/YGncl2r2Nc— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) January 4, 2022
