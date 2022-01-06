Welcome for funding for former courthouse in Laois town of Borris in Ossory

Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan, has welcomed the confirmation from Minister Heather Humphreys that funding in the sum of €€212,332 has been approved for the former Courthouse in Borris in Ossory.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Flanagan stated: “I am delighted that the Government has granted over €200,000 to help restore the old Courthouse at Borris in Ossory.

"More than most villages in Laois, Borris in Ossory has for suffered dereliction both public and private properties and both local Councillor Conor Bergin and myself have been working to assist in the regeneration of the village.

"The old Courthouse is a landmark building and Laois County Council can now proceed to restore the building which will be used as a remote working centre for the area.”

The funding was also welcomed by Minister Pippa Hackett.

"Regenerating our landmark buildings and keeping them in use makes good sense as we prioritise town centres. It’s a crying shame to see them going derelict so I’m delighted to see projects in my constituency included in this funding," stated the Minister.

"The renovation of Borris-in-Ossory Courthouse for remote working and community use makes perfect sense. I’m also delighted that Edenderry is to get a new community library, which will also provide opportunities for future development of community, leisure and cultural facilities.

"The vacant secondary school in Ferbane will be developed, along with the reuse of the existing Library and Heritage Centre. This is all very good news for Laois and Offaly," she stated.