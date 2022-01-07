Popular road to Slieve Bloom mountains closes for repair

Glenbarrow waterfall in the Slieve Bloom mountains
A popular road to one of the top visitor spots in the Slieve Bloom Mountains, will close for repairs next week.
The local L-2018 road leading from Rosenallis village up into the mountains will be closed on or between Monday and Tuesday, January 10 and 11. The closure is effective between 8am and 4pm.
Laois County Council says the closure is for the purpose of Emergency Road Culvert Repair.
The road leads to Glenbarrow Waterfall and the Ridge of Capard.
See map below supplied by Laois County Council of affected area.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.