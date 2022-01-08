'Step into the light' free mindfulness course in Laois and Offaly

Laois and Offaly people can start off 2022 by learning to calm their minds and de-stress, thanks to a free Mindfulness course offered by Laois Offaly Education & Training Board's Community Education wing.
'Giving yourself the best gift, 'The Present' is a seven week online course that starts on Wednesday, January 26.
The course will take place weekly from 7.30pm to 9pm, from the comfort of your home.
Email info@loetb.ie for more information.
