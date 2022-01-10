Search

10 Jan 2022

New house sites for sale in Laois village is announced by Minister Sean Fleming

Minister Sean Fleming

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance is pleased to announce that 9 new sites will be for sale so people can build their own homes in Castletown village.

"Laois County Council have prepared an outline plan for the land in Castletown, which is in public ownership, opposite Churchfield Heights and beside Ard Edmond in Castletown," said Minister Fleming. 

"A number of years ago Laois County Council acquired a significant amount of land in Castletown. On part of this land they built a number of social and affordable houses in the area now known as Churchfield Heights.

"They developed a further portion of the land and laid on the various services such as roads, footpaths, water, electricity etc for 18 sites. These sites have now been sold allowing many families to build their own house on their own site. This was an outstanding success story.

"The remaining portion of the land available is still in public ownership and Laois County Council have drawn up outline plans for 9 further sites to be sold to people to build their own private houses at this location.

"At this stage the Council will have to invest in the provision of all the various services to this location and I look forward to this happening as soon as possible.

"Obviously the Council will have to include the costs of the sites and the costs providing services as part of the sale price for these sites which can only be finalised in due course.

"It is then hoped that as early as possible people who are interested in purchasing one of these sites to build their own home will be able to do so.

"I look forward to this development, especially during a time when people are looking for houses. This land in public ownership in Castletown is ideal for this purpose," stated Minister Fleming. 

 

