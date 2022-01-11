Search

11 Jan 2022

Early decision needed on Leaving Cert, says Laois Labour Party representative

Early decision needed on Leaving Cert, says Laois Labour Party representative

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Speaking after schools returned this week, Labour Representative Eoin Barry has called for an early decision to be made on Leaving Cert 2022, backing the call of Labour Education Spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for a return to the hybrid model of Leaving Cert 2021. 
 
Mr. Barry said, “The Minister for Education needs to make a decision on Leaving Cert 2022 soon and Labour believes that this year’s Leaving Cert must be run on the same basis as 2021.
 
“Final year second level students have been through a huge amount of disruption over the last two years, with rolling school closures, and significant upheaval in their learning environment because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
“These students have already missed out on a lot of in person teaching in fifth year and teacher absences due to the current omicron wave of Covid-19 are further disrupting their learning.

“The Minister for Education needs make a quick decision on the Leaving Cert and she needs to decide to run the Leaving Cert for 2022 on the same hybrid basis as last year. The Minister must accept that the education experience for students is still being negatively impacted by the pandemic and further delay on this is unfair on students.

“By bringing certainty for students now, the Minister will remove any confusion for the rest of the school year by accepting again that the hybrid system of written exams and calculated grades will be needed again in 2022.

“None of us want to be in this position, but it is only fair to give students clarity now, and ensure that for the remaining school year that there is a defined path and certainty in place for Leaving Cert students.

“Returning to the old rigid exam system that was last in place in 2019 will also be a step backward when the system is in urgent need of radical reform.”

