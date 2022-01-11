Gullies raised - wall to be repaired by Laois council

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Gullies have been fixed in The Swan and the bridge wall will be repaired this year.
So Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, was told by Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer in December.
Cllr Fleming had sought the repair the parapet wall beside the bridge on the Clogh Road. He also asked for three gullies to be raised on the same road.
Mr McVeigh said Laois County Council has inspected this location and the gulley raising works have now been completed. He said arrangements would be made to repair the wall in 2022.
The issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
