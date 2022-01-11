Real Christmas tree free recycling in Laois

Recycle your old Christmas tree this year in Co Laois
Laois County Council welcomes the public to dispose of their real Christmas trees for free this year at the county's landfill near Portlaoise.
The local authority says Christmas trees are being accepted for recycling free of charge for the month of January at Kyletalesha Landfill on the N80 Mountmellick Road
The council asks that people ensure that lights and decorations are removed beforehand.
Real trees only are accepted.
