Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub seeking to set up second Junior Park Run in Laois

The Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub are looking to establish a Junior Parkrun for the area in 2022.
Junior Park Run has been described as a fantastic event that all the family can play a part in.
The Rathdowney Errill group are looking to become just the second such event in Laois.
The Hub is seeking help to make it happen.
No running experience is required to become a volunteer. "We just need your enthusiasm to get involved and a willingness to provide your support on Sunday mornings, whenever possible," says the group.
Contact Shane Keegan on 087-6577256 to offer your help, no matter how big or small a role you think you can play.
For further details on the Junior Parkrun click here
