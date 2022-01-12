Laois Council invites bids to put roof over Portlaoise square

Laois County Council has invited bids from companies for the contract to put an all weather covering over a square in Portlaoise.

The local authority has earmarked Hynds Square off Main Street for the new canopy project. The council have outlined a summary of the contract in a the tender invite.

"This tender is for the provision of a weatherproof canopy at Hynds Square, Portlaoise for the purpose of outdoor dining. The works include design and installation of the canopy and frame," says the council.

The council requires that the canopy will be made of fabric supported by steel frame and cables that will be bolted down. A central translucent covering will allow natural light to flow into the Square. The local authority wants to award the contract for the project by the end of January, 2022.

The council does outline the spend on the canopy but it did received nearly €130,000 for work on the square in 2021. MORE BELOW IMAGE.

Hynds Square was one of two places in Laois earmarked for the development of permanent outdoor dining facilities in a tranche of funding announced last September by Fáilte Ireland.

Hynds Square was allocated €129,446 while a project on the Dublin Road in Durrow received €32,348. The grants were award under Part 2 of Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme which opened for applications in March 2021 and comprises two parts. MORE BELOW IMAGE.

All Local Authorities were invited to apply for Part Two grants which was a weatherproofing and outdoor dining enhancement Scheme. It aimed to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining in urban tourism centres, enabling access to outdoor seating for extended periods throughout the year. A total of 38 locations benefited under the Scheme with almost €9 million allocated.

Paul Kelly CEO of Fáilte Ireland explained that the grants are linked to the pandemic.

''We have learned during COVID-19 that people want the option of dining outdoors; this scheme will make dining areas suitable in a wider range of weather conditions so that they can be used for longer periods of the year, helping businesses towards sustainable recovery,” he said. MORE BELOW IMAGE.

Part One of the Scheme - Outdoor Seating and Accessories - supported individual hospitality businesses with grants of up to €4,000 for seating, tables and outdoor accessories.