13 Jan 2022

Vigil at Dáil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy

Justin Kelly

13 Jan 2022

The Women's Council of Ireland is holding a vigil in memory of murdered Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on Friday afternoon.

Ms Murphy was brutally murdered while out exercising on the Grand Canal near Cappincur, Tullamore on Wednesday. Her death has sent shockwaves throughout the country. 

A Romanian man in his 40s continues to be questioned by gardaí in relation to the brutal killing in broad daylight. 

The vigil at the Dáil will take place at 4pm on Friday and will remember Ashling and call for an end to "men's violence against women."

