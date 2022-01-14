Host of vigils in Laois to remember Ashling Murphy

The murder of Ashling Murphy in Offaly is being marked across the county boundary in Laois with a host of vigils and other events to mark her tragic passing.

A vigil is being held at 4.30pm in the Memorial Park, Ridge Road, Portlaoise on Friday, January 14 for the young teacher who was murdered while out running, on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon. All are welcome along.

She will also be remembered in the Laois Offaly border town of Portarlington. A candlelit vigil will be held at the Christmas Tree in the Square at 7pm on Friday. People are asked to bring their own candles.

To honour her memory and to show solidarity with her parents, siblings, extended family, friends, colleagues, and the children who were lucky enough to have her as their Múinteoir, the committee of Mountmellick Christmas Tree say will re-light the star for a vigil tomorrow evening, on Saturday, January 15t at 6pm. Local members of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will be there to perform a piece, reflecting Ashling’s love of music.

The Mountrath Ladies Gaelic Football Club along with St Fintans Mountrath GAA Club will host a vigil walk with our community in memory of the teacher's life on Friday evening at 7pm in Mountrath GAA Grounds. All are welcome.

St Lazarian's Camogie Abbeyleix and Abbeyleix GAA are holding an event on Friday at 7pm at the club walking track in Fr Breen Park. They say all are welcome to remember Ashling and take a stand against violence against women and girls in Ireland.

The woman from Blueball will also be remembered in Borris-in-Ossory where St Brigids Camogie Club will host a vigil at the walking track under lights at Borris-in-Ossory GAA Field.

It commences at 7pm, for 22 minutes to remember her short life, & conclude with a prayer. The organisers ask people to please respect Covid regulations, with social distancing and masks in crowded areas.

The Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe Activity and Wellness Hub have organised a walk to remember Ashling at Market House at 8pm. They we will do a circuit of the town and finish up with a walk of the track at Stradbally GAA Club. People who wish to take part are asked to bring lights and hi-vis jackets, and all of the usual social distancing measures.

The Ballinakill Community Development Association is hosting a candlelight vigil will take place in The Square in Ballinakill on Saturday evening at 6pm to remember Aisling and to stand against violence towards women and emphasise the right of women to feel safe in our communities. They also ask that people please wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Clough-Ballacolla Camogie Club invite people to the Community Walkway at the Clough/Ballacolla GAA grounds on Friday at 7pm for a 23 minute walk to represent her 23 short lived years. For those who wish to walk longer please do

If unable to attend, the club invites you to light a candle at home or in work and taking a moment of silence in memory of Ashling at 7pm this evening.

Park Ratheniska GAA Club will hold a candlelight vigil to this Friday evening to join with the rest of the country who wish to remember Ashling and to support of all of those who knew and loved her. Local people will meet at 7.30pm at Park/Ratheniska GAA Club to say the rosary. They encourage people to bring flowers, candles or whatever you feel is appropriate. Anyone attending is asked to wear your face mask and we will gather in a socially distanced manner.

Emo GAA Club is holding a candlelit vigil for Aisling on Saturday evening at the community centre carpark at 6:30pm before Saturday evening Mass. Fr Tom Dooley will be present to say Rosary. Everyone is asked to bring their own candles if possible. Social distancing will be adhered to at all times.