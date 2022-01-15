Search

16 Jan 2022

€19 million lotto jackpot finally won by one player on last night for huge Lotto jackpot

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Jan 2022

There was one winner of the €19 million must win Lotto jackpot. 

The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw on January 15 were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37 and 40 and the bonus number was 23.

The €19 million was in the pot since last September while there has been no main draw jackpot winner since last summer. 

The top prize was capped last autumn. 

If one player had not won the top prize the jackpot was due to have been shared among he winners of other games on Saturday night.

The numbers drawn in Lotto +1 were 5, 9, 16, 27, 33 and 41 and the bonus number was 12

The numbers drawn in Lotto + 2 were 6, 11, 19, 23, 26 and 44 and the bonus number was16.

 

