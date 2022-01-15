€19 million lotto jackpot finally won by one player on last night for huge Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of the €19 million must win Lotto jackpot.
The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw on January 15 were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37 and 40 and the bonus number was 23.
The €19 million was in the pot since last September while there has been no main draw jackpot winner since last summer.
The top prize was capped last autumn.
If one player had not won the top prize the jackpot was due to have been shared among he winners of other games on Saturday night.
The numbers drawn in Lotto +1 were 5, 9, 16, 27, 33 and 41 and the bonus number was 12
The numbers drawn in Lotto + 2 were 6, 11, 19, 23, 26 and 44 and the bonus number was16.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.