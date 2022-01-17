Search

17 Jan 2022

Laois diabetic sufferers to get full service at Portlaoise hospital

A better service for Laois people with diabetes has been welcomed.

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise's Diabetic Clinic is soon to employ a Senior Dietician.

The role means that the unit can now offer a full Diabetes service, saving people from going privately or travelling to Dublin.

So says Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley who has welcomed an announcement made this Monday, January 17.

“This is great news for Portlaoise Hospital and for Diabetics in County Laois and surrounding counties. The Diabetic Clinic also provides services to Offaly, North Tipperary and South Kildare. Currently adults who suffer with Type 1 Diabetes  must to travel to Dublin for Insulin Pump Services. Along with the difficulties with travelling, many are paying privately for the service.’’

“The HSE have informed me that 'a recruitment process for this appointment is being progressed as quickly as possibly'. This means that Portlaoise will have full time Diabetic services located at the Hospital.

“I have been raising this over a protracted period of time, both with the Minister for Health and the HSE.

“I also want to complement the staff of Portlaoise Hospital and Laois Diabetic Support Group for the work they have done," Deputy Stanley said.

