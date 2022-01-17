New online platform offers free courses to Laois migrants and refugees

A new online platform that provides free access to education and training courses for people from refugee and migrant backgrounds in Laois and throughout Ireland has been launched.

SaorEd is a collaborative initiative between three Irish non-profit organisations; Laois-based Dignity Partnership, Doras, and New Horizon. It is built on the Kiron online learning platform which has been designed specifically for refugees and underserved communities and is already widely used in the Middle East and Europe.

SaorEd aims to provide free access to a range of entry-level and advanced courses. Initial offerings include English language courses, information technology (IT) skills, healthcare, and career preparation courses. The courses on offer are mostly in English, with some in Arabic. Navigation interfaces are available in Arabic and Farsi and those behind the venture hope to expand the range of courses and languages on offer.

SaorEd is intended to fill the gaps in existing education and training programmes. While free English language classes are provided by the 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs) and others, for example, places on these are often difficult to obtain. Yet, language skills are essential for the integration and wellbeing of protection applicants and refugees.

Laois-based Rosemary Kunene of Dignity Partnership says the initiative holds huge potential.

“Education is the key to unlocking talents. Empowering people through education is one of the best investments for the future. SaorEd is a tool for social change that is needed to promote educational inclusion for people from a refugee and asylum-seeking background,” she said.

Initial language courses provided on SaorEd include an introduction to the English language, intermediate English for University, English for Arabic speakers, and advanced English for the workplace. The IT Skills study track will cover basic digital skills (in English and Arabic), intermediate IT skills (including a course on ‘Living in a Digital World’), as well as more advanced courses like web design with HTML, CSS, and Javascript.

SaorEd provides study programs using open online courses (MOOCs) from reputable education providers. The initial offerings are based on a survey of over 100 people who are in or have transitioned out of Direct Provision. Over the coming months, the platform will be extended to include courses in other areas that will help open pathways to employment and further education.

John Lannon, Doras CEO said “It is difficult for people living in remote areas, particularly Direct Provision centres, to access regular transport to attend in-person training. SaorEd can provide pathways to further education and employment for them.The platform is also of value to parents of young children who may not be able to access mainstream education during the day. It is also accessible to people who face financial barriers to education, who may not be entitled to the Back to Education Allowance, for example.”

“Refugees and Asylum Seekers are among the most marginalised people in Irish society. Those in Direct Provision in particular face huge challenges when it comes to managing their mental health and finding ways to participate in Irish society. Education is a doorway to inclusion, connection, and dignity. It opens up doorways of possibility and opportunity that are so critical for people who are often fleeing war, poverty and persecution. Making education and training accessible is vital. There are currently too many obstacles, which is why SaorEd is important. The level of interest in it has already taken us by surprise and the potential is exciting. We are hoping that funders and partners come on board to join us to help build this exciting platform”.

Many of the SaorEd study programmes are offered exclusively to international protection applicants, with certificates provided to learners on completion. By providing open access to online learning opportunities, it ensures that free education is available at any time, in any place to underserved communities.

For more see www.saored.com