Laois council opens online Ashling Murphy book of condolence

Laois County Council has opened an online Book of Condolence for the people of Laois to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy.

The local authority says all messages of sympathy expressed on this Book of Condolence will be forwarded to the Murphy family in Co Offaly.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, was among the many people in Laois to sign the in person Book of Condolences which opened for the public to sign at County Hall in Portlaoise last Friday.

"As Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, I wish to express our sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and pupils of the late Ashling Murphy, following the devastating circumstances of her death in Tullamore

"The entire country is shocked and saddened by this truly horrifying crime. On behalf of Laois County Council and the wider community in County Laois, I wish to express our abhorrence and sadness at this horrifying act of violence against a young woman, and express our solidarity with her family, extended circle of friends and pupils at this difficult time," he said.

The book was subsequently transferred for signing in person at Portlaoise Library.