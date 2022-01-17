Shops that sold two big Lotto wins in Laois revealed - but winners could have won so much more

The location of the shops which sold two lotto players in Laois who won big in the €19 million must win lotto has been revealed by the Lotto and while the winners will be happy they could have won a lot more had the big prize not been won in Mayo.

Just over 1% of almost €5.5 million shared amongst players from 26 counties went to two players in Laois who picked the 5 + Bonus tickets worth €36,687 each.

But it could have been a lot more for the Laois players had the €19 million had not have been won on Saturday, January 15.

While a Mayo player officially took the title of biggest winner of the night in the must win €19 million Lotto jackpot draw, the national lotter 149 other players from all over the Republic shared the fund at the next tier down.

As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million, it said the funds that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next highest tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s historic draw, this was the Match 5 + Bonus prize tier.

Each of the 149 winners claimed €36,687 each.

Dunnes Stores in Rathdowney sold one of the tickets while Martyn's Centra on Main St in Mountrath sold the second ticket.

More than a quarter of the Match 5 + Bonus prize wins went to players in Dublin.

While the Laois players will no doubt be delighted with their winnings they came oh so close to sharing out a lot more.

If there was no player who matched six numbers in the big draw, the Match 5+Bonus prize tier bonus would share the €19.06 as well as the additional funds that would usually go to the jackpot.

This would have meant they would have pocketed nearly €170,000 each.

However that was not to be as the winning jackpot was sold to a player who packed their numbers at an outlet in Castlebar Co Mayo.

In total, the National Lottery said over 866,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Plus games.

The Lotto Jackpot of €19 million was won on the final possible night it could be won as a standalone prize. If no player had the winning numbers the jackpot would have been distributed to other players.

The €19 million had been sitting in the pot since last September when it was capped. The jackpot in the main draw had not been won since last summer.

The National Lottery has reportedly sought approval to amend its licence to avoid a repeat.