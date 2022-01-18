Search

18 Jan 2022

Laois Offaly Gardaí warning as 'smishing' fraud on increase

Laois Offaly Gardaí warning as 'smishing' fraud on increase

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

18 Jan 2022

The Laois Offaly Kildare Garda division has issued a warning over the increase of "smishing" phone fraud incidents.

It is part of a nationwide warning from An Garda Síochána who report a huge increase in this type of money fraud in recent weeks.

They have confirmed a 61% increase in smishing/vishing offences in the first 10 days of 2022, in comparison with the same period in 2021.

Smishing is the sending of fraudulent messages by SMS to trick the recipient into giving personal bank details.

Young Laois musicians to perform in Donal Lunny concert

Below are two examples of text messages, purported to be from Permanent TSB, received by a member of the public who doesn’t hold a Permanent TSB account.


The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has issued the following advice:

"Be wary of such texts (even if the message thread includes previous genuine texts from your bank).  NEVER EVER click on links – by doing so you are accessing cloned websites.

Irish Rail to make big investment at key Laois facility in Portlaoise

"NEVER EVER give away personal data like PINs, one time codes or passwords."

Victims of the fraud are urged to change their password and PIN code immediately.

"Report the matter to your bank asking them to recall any transactions which may have taken place, and report the matter to An Garda Síochána. • Permanent TSB will never send a text containing a link," An Garda Síochána said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media