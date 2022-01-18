Laois hairdressers to hold Women's Aid day in memory of Ashling Murphy

A Laois hairdressers is holding a special fundraiser this Friday in memory of Ashling Murphy.

The women of Redmonds Hair and Beauty in Portlaoise are going to donate half of their takings to Womens Aid.

The staff are also going to have tea, coffee, cakes and a collection box, and a candle lighting ceremony.

Proprietor Natalie Redmond said that as an all female team, they were deeply affected by the shocking death.

"I think the nation agrees that we were all shook to hear the most heartbreaking news of what happened to the young, enthusiastic and beautiful Ashling Murphy this week. She only went for a run…

"In light of this, on Friday the 21st of January us girls at Redmonds hair and beauty are going to donate 50% of our takings made that day to Womens Aid. Women standing by women.

"As a team of only women this is very close to our hearts and we count our lucky stars everyday. On this day there will also be a table with tea/coffee and cakes displayed with a donation box if anyone want to just pop in and make a donation," she said.

Everyone is asked to light a candle at 8pm, for 23 minutes, a minute for every year of Ashling's short life.

"We will also have some tea light candles. You can take one and put it in the window for display. At the end of the day at 8pm We will then light every candle and leave them to burn for 23 minutes as our mark of respect. You will be able to see the candles lighting through our salon window and our team at redmonds will be standing side by side for the 23 minutes. If anyone wants to stop by outside the shop to stand with us, you are more than welcome to join."

The hairdressers will also have boxes both inside and out the salon if anyone wants to drop off a candle, flower or card paying tributes, and they will be bringing these over to the site in Tullamore.

"We can’t change the world but we will do what we can to support women at risk and to build a better future. We would like to thank our clients for supporting us always. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam, Ashling."