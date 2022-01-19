Search

20 Jan 2022

Laois town's roundabout lanes are causing driver confusion

Laois town's roundabout lane confusion

A welcome to Portlaoise roadsign

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

19 Jan 2022

The capital Laois town is nearly as famous for its roundabouts as its prison, but one Portlaoise roundabout is to get painted markings for confused motorists.

The recently reconstructed roundabout beside O'Moore Park GAA grounds is causing confusion for motorists, says Cllr Willie Aird who lives and farms next to it.

He tabled a motion to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking "that Portlaoise Municipal District calls on Laois County Council to put traffic directional makings on Fr. Browne Avenue roundabout".

"Everybody uses this road. When you are coming in, either going straight into Portlaoise to turning left to Fr Browne Avenue, the problem is there are no markings on the road. People are crossing one another. There is room for markings on the road coming from Portlaoise as well. People keep to the right whether they are going straight or turning right," he said.

Shop workers donating tuck shop cash to Laois charities

His motion was supported by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

"Anything that helps safety on the road, so people know what lane to be in," she said.

In reply, Laois County Council said there is only room for one single lane approaching the roundabout.

New initiative to bring more visitors to the Sleive Blooms in Laois and Offaly

"The approaches to the pedestrian crossings and roundabout at Fr. Browne Avenue are single lane carriageways. There is insufficient space between the pedestrian crossings and the yield line for the roundabout to install directional markings. As such the current road markings are appropriate for the road layout at this location. I will make myself available to meet Councillor Aird on site to discuss the issue further," engineer Wes Wilkinson said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media