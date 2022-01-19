Laois town's roundabout lanes are causing driver confusion

The capital Laois town is nearly as famous for its roundabouts as its prison, but one Portlaoise roundabout is to get painted markings for confused motorists.

The recently reconstructed roundabout beside O'Moore Park GAA grounds is causing confusion for motorists, says Cllr Willie Aird who lives and farms next to it.

He tabled a motion to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking "that Portlaoise Municipal District calls on Laois County Council to put traffic directional makings on Fr. Browne Avenue roundabout".

"Everybody uses this road. When you are coming in, either going straight into Portlaoise to turning left to Fr Browne Avenue, the problem is there are no markings on the road. People are crossing one another. There is room for markings on the road coming from Portlaoise as well. People keep to the right whether they are going straight or turning right," he said.

His motion was supported by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

"Anything that helps safety on the road, so people know what lane to be in," she said.

In reply, Laois County Council said there is only room for one single lane approaching the roundabout.

"The approaches to the pedestrian crossings and roundabout at Fr. Browne Avenue are single lane carriageways. There is insufficient space between the pedestrian crossings and the yield line for the roundabout to install directional markings. As such the current road markings are appropriate for the road layout at this location. I will make myself available to meet Councillor Aird on site to discuss the issue further," engineer Wes Wilkinson said.