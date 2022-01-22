'No hope' for Laois homeless as housing crisis hit with construction delays

Laois people are living in emergency accommodation while new houses for council tenants lie unfinished, and others lie empty waiting to be repaired.

People are "constantly" getting notices to quit their rental accommodation, adding to the homeless numbers, according to a Laois councillor.

Portlaoise Municipal District councillors have this week urged Laois County Council to hire more staff to refurbish rental homes lying idle, so people can get into them faster.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that numbers given to her by the council's housing department show 16 Laois people including families with children now in emergency accommodation.

"That is eight single people, one couple and the rest are families. On a daily basis we have people constantly getting notices to quit. One day last week we had nine people contacting us with notices, there is no hope for them. We have families going to Carlow and Roscrea to stay in emergency accommodation.

"I feel sorry for the housing section. They are inundated, with queues outside their office. There has been a 10% increase in rents but HAP payments have not increased and people are ending up homeless.

"You have 40 houses waiting to be relet but the same crew is doing maintenance jobs. I ask that you look at having separate crews. 40 houses would make a nice difference. It's loaves and fishes.

"We are depending on the private sector to come up with houses but Laois County Council should provide all social housing," she said.

She spoke in support of Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald who tabled a motion requesting an updated delivery date on 32 new houses being built in Clonrooske Abbey in Portlaoise.

The development is by a private contractor for the Clúid housing body, to accommodate Laois County Council housing tenants.

It has been beset by construction delays. It was first promised for March 2021 to tenants, and now the delivery dates are March, May and June 2022, in stages. The contract is out of date between Clúid and the developer so that in theory the developer could legally opt out and sell the houses on the open market, an issue highlighted by both councillors last December.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the housing shortage is "a vicious circle".

"If we can't get these 32 houses, it holds up another 32 households. If this happens in other developments we are in serious trouble. We are really depending on the developer's good will as the contract is well and truly over.

"This delay is so disappointing for the people told they were getting a house. We have a serious housing problem like every other county. We can ill afford to be without 32 houses. This is going on and on and we are still at the mercy of the developer," she said.

"It's a sad situation for people to be told they are getting a home. These houses are ready in my opinion. Housing bodies seem to be providing all our housing yet we have no say. It is a dangerous road we are heading down," she said.

Cathaoirleach Cllr John Joe Fennelly supported the call to create separate house renovation and house repair teams.

"I have a lady waiting on three days of work since December and she is still not in, the contractor has six or seven houses to do first," he said.

They requested a special housing update meeting with the Director of Services for Housing.

Portlaoise Town Manager Simon Walton said this can be arranged but he insists that housing is the "most important program" on the desk of the Chief Executive John Mulholland.

"There are multiple ways in which social housing is being delivered, directly by the council, by housing bodies, by turnkey as appears in this case. Compared to any other local authority, it will stand to fair comparison. That's not to say that people aren't frustrated and people are in desperate need. It is a number one priority for the council.

"You sought an update to this development and three dates were given. On the plus side, there appears to be no change to the dates at this time," he said.