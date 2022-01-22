Tree branches a 'deathtrap' hitting cars and lorries on busy Laois road

Some of the vehicle wing mirrors collected by an Abbeyleix business owner from the N77 road.
A Laois businessman has gathered quite a collection of broken wing mirrors from lorries hit by branches on a busy road.
The N77 main road from Durrow into Abbeyleix has become overgrown with tree branches, and they are a "deathtrap" says businessman Eoin O'Shea.
"People pull in on the hard shoulder and these branches could go in through their windscreen," he told the Leinster Express.
The proprietor of O'Shea's Demesne Furniture Showrooms Ltd contacted local councillor John Joe Fennelly to get the branches cut and make the road safer.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion on it to Portlaoise Municipal District's January meeting.
He asked that the council ask Transport Infrastructure Ireland to cut back the overhanging branches.
"A few are coming out nearly where the bicycle track is on that road. A business man is picking up some of the mirrors knocked off lorries," he said.
Council engineer Wes Wilkinson undertook to do a site inspection.
The crowd is entertained by Smash Hits at the Kavangh's Festival in Portlaoise in 2021. PIc Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.