Nearly €7 million welcomed for walking and cycling infrastructure in Laois and Offaly

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has warmly welcomed the allocation of over €6.8 million within the counties under the Active Travel programme.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan today confirmed to her that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated the funds on walking and cycling infrastructure to Laois and Offaly local authorities.

The allocation for Offaly will see €3.681 million directed toward 20 individual projects whole Laois will see an allocation of €3 million for 18 projects.

Speaking after Minister Ryan confirmed the funding to her, Deputy Nolan said she will continue to welcome, on a bipartisan basis, any funding that will contribute to the renewal of local amenities such as walkways and cycleways and Safe to School Programmes.

“I am deeply committed to improving local infrastructure right across the constituency. Indeed, I have actively being making the case for this kind of funding to the Minister for some time.

"We need rural and indeed urban communities that are healthy and safe places to live and enjoy recreational activities.

"We also need to ensure that adequate levels of funding are directed toward improving footpaths and pedestrian crossings, which is why I was happy to have Minister Ryan confirm to me today that there will be significant funding being directed toward these issues in both Offaly and Laois," she said.