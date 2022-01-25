Driver arrested in Laois after knife found in car

The knife found in the car of a disqualified driver in Laois on January 24
A driver has been arrested in Laois after a knife was found in their vehicle.
The discovery was made after Gardaí stopped the vehicle in Portlaoise because the driver was using a mobile phone.
Laois Roads Policing Unit reported the incident which happened while on patrol on Monday, January 25, sharing the below image.
The driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving and also found in possession of a knife.
The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested.
Court proceedings were commenced against the driver.
