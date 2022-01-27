Search

27 Jan 2022

Train disruption for Laois travellers announced by Irish Rail

Works to facilitate future journey time improvements

Train disruption for Laois travellers announced by Irish Rail

Irish Rail staff work on line improvement

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 Jan 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Iarnród Éireann says customers travelling the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh line through Laois and other counties must travel part of their journey by bus through to the middle of February.

The company is commencing two weeks of track renewal on Saturday, January 29.

Irish Rails says the works will see a further two miles of track renewed on the line which, combined with previous works, will facilitate journey time improvements during 2022.

The company says that as a result of these works, all services on the line will be replaced by bus transfers for these dates.

It says bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times, except for the 07:45hrs Nenagh to Limerick service, which will depart at the earlier time of 07:30hrs, serving Birdhill at 07:52hrs and Castleconnell at 08:05hrs.

Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works which will end Sunday, February 13. Services are due to return to normal on Monday, February 14. 

Iarnród Éireann says it is continuing its programme of line improvement works on selected Saturdays, focusing in 2022 on the section between Newbridge and Ballybrophy.

Laois student shows winning expertise in the Russia Ukraine crisis

It says the annual investment of €10 million in line improvements will lead to higher reliability, smoother running of trains and with other works deliver consistent 160kph speeds (100 mph). The company says this will deliver journey time improvements for customers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media