Laois Minister welcomes water supply upgrade for home village

A big upgrade in the water mains in the Laois village of The Swan has welcomed by Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Sean Fleming as being good news for the village and surrounds.

Minister Fleming and his brother Cllr Padraig Fleming, jointly welcomed confirmation that Irish Water will replace the entire water mains from The Swan Cross right up through the village all the way up towards Daly’s Cross at Fairymount on the way to Newtown.

They say this is a major project involving the replacement of over 2.9km of mains water pipes. In statement they said the existing water mains piping network has been in place for a long number of years and there have been a substantial number of leaks resulting in various cuts to the water supply which has caused major disruptions for local residents.

"Overall this is good news for The Swan and many surrounding areas. The water mains piping network is interconnected with the water mains systems in other areas in the region . This will result in a much more secure supply of water free from leaks and interruption also in the Doonane, Newtown and Tolerton areas for decades to come," said the Fianna Fáil representatives.

Irish Water have confirmed that works will commence on Monday, January 31 and they will be carrying out works on a phased basis.

The initial stretch of the scheme now commencing is from the top end of The Swan Village, past Poole’s Bridge and further up the road past Kelly’s Cross.

The other sections of the work will be carried out on a phased basis and we will be in constant contact with Irish Water to move on this as soon as possible.

Irish Water said the work is needed because the pipes are old and prone to leakage. It added that the work is being done in partnership with Laois County Council.