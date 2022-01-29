Search

29 Jan 2022

Laois Minister welcomes water supply upgrade for home village

the swan

Laoid TD Sean Fleming on the canvas in Portlaoise with his brother Cllr Padraig Fleming

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Jan 2022 1:53 PM

A big upgrade in the water mains in the Laois village of The Swan has welcomed by Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Sean Fleming as being good news for the village and surrounds.

Minister Fleming and his brother Cllr Padraig Fleming, jointly welcomed confirmation that Irish Water will replace the entire water mains from The Swan Cross right up through the village all the way up towards Daly’s Cross at Fairymount on the way to Newtown.

They say this is a major project involving the replacement of over 2.9km of mains water pipes. In statement they said the existing water mains piping network has been in place for a long number of years and there have been a substantial number of leaks resulting in various cuts to the water supply which has caused major disruptions for local residents.

"Overall this is good news for The Swan and many surrounding areas. The water mains piping network is interconnected with the water mains systems in other areas in the region . This will result in a much more secure supply of water free from leaks and interruption also in the Doonane, Newtown and Tolerton areas for decades to come," said the Fianna Fáil representatives.

Irish Water have confirmed that works will commence on Monday, January 31 and they will be carrying out works on a phased basis.

Big water leak job in the pipeline for in Laois village

Irish Water says there will be some disruption

The initial stretch of the scheme now commencing is from the top end of The Swan Village, past Poole’s Bridge and further up the road past Kelly’s Cross.

The other sections of the work will be carried out on a phased basis and we will be in constant contact with Irish Water to move on this as soon as possible.

Irish Water said the work  is needed because the pipes are old and prone to leakage. It added that the work is being done in partnership with Laois County Council.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media