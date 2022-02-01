World famous Irish college lights up in tribute to Ashling Murphy

Trinity College Dublin paid a stunning tribute to murdered Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on Monday evening.
The light projection was displayed on the facade of the college to mark the start of St Brigid's Festival.
St Brigid's Day takes place on Tuesday, February 1.
An illuminated image of the Offaly woman, who was killed while jogging on the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12, was displayed as crowds gathered in the college grounds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.