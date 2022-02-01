Search

01 Feb 2022

New firestation gets planning approval in Laois town

New firestation gets planning approval in Laois town

A Laois firefighter

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

A Laois town has moved a step closer to getting a brand new firestation, after planning permission was approved by councillors this week.

However the fireservice will have to make do with an outdated building for possible years to come, as the project requires state funding. 

The Electric Picnic town of Stradbally has a firestation that is "no longer fit for purpose", according to Laois County Fire & Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer Declan Power. 

Shock and sadness in Laois Offaly school at death of young teacher

Built in 1954, he said it is now one of the busiest fire stations in Laois, responding to over 100 calls a year in Laois and Kildare.

He said it has "inadequate parking capacity for fire service vehicles, inadequate welfare facilities for persons utilising the station, no provision for training facilities and no proximate car parking for crew members".

The new station was approved in a Part 8 planning procedure at the January meeting of Laois County Council, after a public consultation period.

It will be on land used by Stradbally Civil Defence on Main Street beside the junction to the Cork Road. The 310sqm building will also have a training tower.   

Rathdowney fire station has similar approval since 2009 and both are now waiting on state funding to be built.

Director of Services Simon Walton said that a station for Stradbally is their number one priority, with Rathdowney at number two.

"Everything is in place now other than a fund to deliver the two new fire stations," he said.

IN PICTURES: Six of the worst speeders clocked by Laois Gardaí - none were boy racers

Cllr Ben Brennan is concerned that the Stradbally Civil Defence will not have a base as their building will be demolished as part of the plans.

Mr Walton told him that there will be space provided on site for the volunteer group when required for events such as Electric Picnic. 

Cllr Paschal McEvoy had proposed to approval the Part 8 planning.

"I am delighted to propose it. In fairness Simon said they were working on this for the past 18 months. The design is absolutely fantastic. The site is ready made for it. The current station is in an awful state. Our three Oireachtas members have been there and accepted that. It will be shovel ready after today. I hope we can move forward and get funding, it's badly needed. The station is antiquated. I look forward to seeing this in the next 12 to 18 months," Cllr McEvoy said.

Cllr John King seconded.

"Now that Stradbally has the go-ahead I want to mention Rathdowney. There are two ladies on the new fire crew and we are down numbers as well. Being a former fireman i want to see Rathdowney moving on as well," he said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media