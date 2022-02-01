New firestation gets planning approval in Laois town

A Laois town has moved a step closer to getting a brand new firestation, after planning permission was approved by councillors this week.

However the fireservice will have to make do with an outdated building for possible years to come, as the project requires state funding.

The Electric Picnic town of Stradbally has a firestation that is "no longer fit for purpose", according to Laois County Fire & Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer Declan Power.

Built in 1954, he said it is now one of the busiest fire stations in Laois, responding to over 100 calls a year in Laois and Kildare.

He said it has "inadequate parking capacity for fire service vehicles, inadequate welfare facilities for persons utilising the station, no provision for training facilities and no proximate car parking for crew members".

The new station was approved in a Part 8 planning procedure at the January meeting of Laois County Council, after a public consultation period.

It will be on land used by Stradbally Civil Defence on Main Street beside the junction to the Cork Road. The 310sqm building will also have a training tower.

Rathdowney fire station has similar approval since 2009 and both are now waiting on state funding to be built.

Director of Services Simon Walton said that a station for Stradbally is their number one priority, with Rathdowney at number two.

"Everything is in place now other than a fund to deliver the two new fire stations," he said.

Cllr Ben Brennan is concerned that the Stradbally Civil Defence will not have a base as their building will be demolished as part of the plans.

Mr Walton told him that there will be space provided on site for the volunteer group when required for events such as Electric Picnic.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy had proposed to approval the Part 8 planning.

"I am delighted to propose it. In fairness Simon said they were working on this for the past 18 months. The design is absolutely fantastic. The site is ready made for it. The current station is in an awful state. Our three Oireachtas members have been there and accepted that. It will be shovel ready after today. I hope we can move forward and get funding, it's badly needed. The station is antiquated. I look forward to seeing this in the next 12 to 18 months," Cllr McEvoy said.

Cllr John King seconded.

"Now that Stradbally has the go-ahead I want to mention Rathdowney. There are two ladies on the new fire crew and we are down numbers as well. Being a former fireman i want to see Rathdowney moving on as well," he said.