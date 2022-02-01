Search

01 Feb 2022

'Bios' are back in town - Glenisk yogurt resumes production

BREAKING: the 'bios' are back in town - Glenisk yogurt resumes production

Vincent Cleary, Glenisk managing director, with the first pots of organic yogurt rolling off the new production line in Killeigh after last year's devastating fire

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

01 Feb 2022 5:53 PM

FOUR months after a devastating fire halted production at its factory in Killeigh, Glenisk's organic yogurts are once again on their way to the shop shelves.

The Offaly company vowed to return to the market as soon as possible after the blaze on September 27 last year which abruptly ended their yogurt presence in Ireland and temporarily suspended their ambitions for expansion into Europe.

However this week a new production line in an entirely newly built facility at the Newtown site rolled out two natural organic yogurt varieties with others to follow in the coming weeks.

The company has named its relaunch 'The bios are back in town' and one of the products manufactured today is Glenisk Organic Bio Wholemilk Natural Yogurt.

Glenisk Organic Greek Style Natural Yogurt is the other which will be on supermarket shelves nationwide from tomorrow (Wednesday, February 2).

"Two further products will be introduced next week and we’ll continue to roll out our products over the coming weeks," said Glenisk commercial director Emma Walls.  "Kids yogurt will return in March."

Ms Walls said Glenisk is operating from the company's “Plan B” manufacturing facility, built in just four months on a corner of the original manufacturing site.

"This operation will allow us to produce almost all the products originally made, over the coming months.

"The speed with which we’ve been able to get the new facility up and running is down to the hard work of the staff and the support of local contractors and materials suppliers who have gone above and beyond – working through Christmas and offering solutions at every turn. We are indebted to them all, here in Offaly, and further afield.

"Now that Plan B is up and producing, we turn our attention to the design of 'Plan A', a new carbon neutral manufacturing facility which will set Glenisk up for the future. We expect it will take at least a year for that new facility to be completed."

COMING SOON: INTERVIEW WITH GLENISK MANAGING DIRECTOR VINCENT CLEARY

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media