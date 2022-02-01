Four Laois businesses step up to sponsor Laois school sport teams

Four Laois businesses have dug into their pockets to support the sporting teams in a Portlaoise school.

Following a recent drive, Portlaoise College have secured sponsorship for jerseys for its Volleyball, Camogie, Basketball and Soccer Teams.

Local businesses Allbooks, Shaws, Thomas Carroll Electrical and Suirside Engineering have all come on board.

Andrew Shaw is manager in Shaws Portlaoise.

“The academic progress of the school is among the most impressive in the country and this is complemented by excellent extra-curricular programmes that provide broad, healthy and creative development for all students and Shaws is delighted to be a supporter of Portlaoise College,” he said.

Principal Noel Daly is proud of their sporting successes.

“At Portlaoise College, we pride ourselves on both the promotion of sports and physical activity as part of the student experience, the outstanding performances of our teams and the sporting expertise of our teaching staff underpins sport at Portlaoise College. We have already had All-Ireland success before Christmas in our boys and girls volleyball and this success was mirrored in our girls’ basketball team who captured a Midlands title two weeks ago. We look forward to a busy year of sport at the school”.

Thomas Carroll will be sponsoring the girls' camogie teams.

“I am particularly pleased to sponsor Camogie at secondary school level for the first time. I am an admirer of the set up at Portlaoise College and the standards achieved. It is a school going places,” he said.