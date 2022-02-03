Search

05 Feb 2022

Level of dumping in Laois countryside has more than doubled

A recent incident of dumping on the road between Mountmellick and Ballyfin that was cleared by a contractor for Laois County Council. No evidence was found. Image: LAOIS COUNTY COUNCIL

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Feb 2022 9:53 PM

The amount of dumped rubbish cleaned up from the Laois countryside has more than doubled last year, in a year where there were also zero court convictions for offenders.

The soaring problem is exacerbated by an ongoing ban on the use of CCTV cameras, which is still waiting a change in the law.

Illegal dumping cleanups increased every year since 2018 but took a dramatic rise in 2021 latest figures from Laois County Council's Environment department show.

In 2018 they cleared 190 tonnes from the countryside. In 2019 it was 215 tonnes. In 2020 it increased to 235 tonnes and in 2021 it more than doubled to a whopping 541 tonnes.

It cost €88,315 to clear up and properly dispose of the waste in 2021, excluding the cost of Litter Wardens overseeing the works.

“Enforcement efforts are limited by the prohibition on the use of CCTV,” the council's environment section reported to the January council meeting.

The Laois litter hotline is 1800 323230.

