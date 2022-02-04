Search

05 Feb 2022

People of Laois town urged to have their say in regeneration blueprint

Restoring life to town centre key to the project.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Feb 2022 6:53 PM

The people Rathdowney have been urged to get have their say in a plan to regenerate the Laois town and not leave the process in the hands of others.

So said Seán Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Finance, in the wake of the Government's publication of new Town Centre First Policy.

It was announced in late 2021 that Rathdowney would get €100,000 under the policy. The launch of the policy on February 4 confirmed this funding which is being allocated to draw up a plan for the town as part of tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres.

Minister Fleming believes the investment will yield a dividend for Rathdowney which was selected based on submissions received from Laois County Council.

"This will result in substantial investment to make Rathdowney a better place to live, work and raise a family," he said.

However, he said the community must participate in the project by engaging in the public consultation being to be carried out in the preparation of a plan.

"I am asking the people in Rathdowney to make sure they become involved in drawing up this plan to improve community, housing, business, commercial, environment and heritage for their own town.  The Council will be leading off on this and there will be public meetings and public consultation in drawing up this plan.

"This plan must be drawn up by the people of Rathdowney for the people in Rathdowney.  The role of the Council is to assist the community in doing this.  I am now calling on Laois County Council to immediately commence this process. 

"Every house in Rathdowney should get a leaflet from the Council explaining this new scheme and informing them how they can participate.

"I say to people in Rathdowney: Do not leave it to others to draw up this plan, please participate yourself," he said.

Minister Fleming added that this is the first phase of the Government initiative and the better this plan is the more funding it can attract from the Government to implement the proposals drawn up by the people of Rathdowney.

He said future funding will depend on the quality of this plan, which is phase 1.

