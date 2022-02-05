Upgrade of Laois fire station delayed over lack of local expertise

Mountmellick fire station
The upgrade of a Laois town's fire station has been delayed over the lack of available local expertise.
The €150,000 upgrade of Mountmellick fire station was at tender procurement stage last July but only this January 2022, six months later, has that process ended, with a design team appointed.
Laois County Council say they had to go nationwide to the Etenders website to find interested parties.
"It has not been possible to obtain the services of an engineering consultant locally and therefore this appointment was advertised on E-tenders," the council said in the January management report.
The station which is in Irishtown near the town centre, is to get a fire service drill tower for training sessions. Similar towers are already in Portlaoise and in Mountrath.
It will also be upgraded with a new rear concrete yard, an overgrown area adjacent to the town's park and Owenass River
The detailed design process is expected to start in February.
