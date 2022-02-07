Government 'indifferent' to policies causing cost of living to spiral - Laois Offaly TD

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to take immediate and decisive steps to address the soaring increases in the cost of living.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as public concern on the issue continues to escalate and after the Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed that Government will press ahead with the scheduled increase in carbon tax.

“There is a genuine sense now that Government has not fully appreciated the extent of the upward price pressure that families are facing,” the Rural Independent Group stated.

“Indeed, what is even more alarming, is that Government appears almost indifferent to the negative impacts that can be directly attributed to its own polices.

"There is a kind of ‘well, this is tough but necessary medicine’ approach that is causing massive levels of frustration.

"This is completely detached from the legitimate expectations that people have around what Government can and should be doing.

"One area we see this most clearly is that of carbon tax.

"This tax is generating a radically disproportionate set of negative consequences for low-income households, but it is also creating real price difficulties right across the transport sector and within the farming community, both of which rely extensively on high volumes of fuel use for their survival and day-to-day operation," they continued.

"Yet despite this, the Taoiseach has confirmed that Government will plough ahead with the annual carbon tax by €7.50 a tonne right out to 2030.

"We also know that the increase on home heating fuels will take place from the 1st May 2022. Both these scheduled increases must be immediately set aside.

"The Oireachtas itself has produced clear research showing that there has been more price volatility in the 11 months between January 2021 and November 2021, than there has been in the previous 12 years combined and that fuel and electricity make up approximately half of current inflationary pressures.

"These are areas that are open to direct, measured and sensible interventions by Government which can bring about immediate beneficial outcomes.

"Families, farming, food production and businesses are all suffering due to high costs. But instead of getting us out of this hole, the Government is taking action akin to sending in people with more spades to make the hole even deeper.

"Tinkering around the edges will not cut it. We need decisive steps to be taken immediately,” concluded Deputy Nolan.