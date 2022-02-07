Riverdance Star to bring new show to Laois theatre

A former principal dancer with Riverdance is coming to Laois as part of a nationwide tour with his new dance show.

Laois audiences are in for a treat as the former Riverdancer will be bringing “Walls Talk” to Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise, on 4th March, as part of a 10 venue tour across Ireland.

Breandán de Gallaí has been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of traditional and contemporary Irish dance in Ireland for over three decades.

His role as a principal dancer with Riverdance, which spanned more than seven years, saw him tour the globe with numerous prestigious performances including dancing for King Hussein of Jordan, the Emperor of Japan and Princess Diana.

Inspired by the phrase 'if these walls could talk', the show features de Gallaí’s mesmerising solo dance routines set against songs from the golden era of jazz and blues, performed live on stage by jazz singer Gina Boreham.

De Gallaí is encouraging audiences to come and be inspired.

“We’re hugely excited to be presenting this work, particularly at a time when Ireland is emerging from Covid-19 restrictions and the power of live performance has been largely absent from our lives for over two years. The show explores the notion of memory recorded in the material world around us. The narrative is told through the movement of the body and audiences will be wowed by Gina’s Live renditions of the Jazz and Blues classics. We hope to inspire audiences and challenge preconceptions of what dance can be”.

“Walls Talk” is produced by Ériu Dance Company. Established in 2010, Ériu is one of Ireland’s leading dance organisations dedicated to promoting Irish dance as a living and ever-evolving tradition. Ériu’s productions aim is to push the boundaries of the Irish dance tradition with a view to challenging and developing audiences for the genre.

Walls Talk will be performed at; Dunamaise, Portlaoise (4th March), Everyman, Cork (March 9-10th), An Grianán, Letterkenny (12th March), Town Hall Theatre, Galway (15th March), Glór, Ennis (16th March), Siamsa Tíre, Tralee (March 18th), Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick (March 19th), Pavilion Theatre, Dublin (March 23rd) and Backstage Theatre, Longford (March 25th). Tickets start at €15.