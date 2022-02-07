Taoiseach sort of opens door for return of Laois Offaly TD to Government

Laois Offaly TD and former Minister Barry Cowen could return to the Government table according to the Taoiseach who cautioned however that there is a limit to cabinet seats in a three party Coalition.

Micheál Martin was asked by reporter on Monday, February 7 about the prospect of the Fianna Fáil man getting a job back. Dep Cowen had been in Cabinet for just 17 days when he lost his job over a drink driving controversy.

Mr Martin told reports that door to cabinet is open Mr Cowen remained open.

"For all politicians of that calibre, that seniority in political life, of course that is the case - but, as I said, I dealt with that last week," he said.

"The situation in a three-party coalition government, there are only so many positions for so many people right now.

"No one wanted what happened to have happened. But of course people engage through the parliament, constructively engage in legislation and policy issues - that has been the history of politics," he said.

Mr Martin had already said that Dep Cowen's successor in the Department of Agriculture Dara Calleary could also be back after being cleared of any wrongdoing over the so-called golfgate controversy. He stood aside after it emerged he was at the event in Dáil Golfing Society event Clifden.

Dep Cowen, a senior Fianna Fail TD who helped to negotiate the coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party, was sacked by Mr Martin in July 2020.

He received a three-month road ban in 2016 for drink-driving for which he apologised. He had been at the All Ireland Football Final in Dublin in 2016. He was given a €200 fine and a three-month driving ban.

Dep Cowen denied claims reported that he attempted to evade a Garda checkpoint at the time.

When he refused to stand down as a Minister, the Taoiseach removed him from office.

A Garda Ombudsman inquiry is ongoing into how information about Mr Cowen was leaked into the public domain. This is not yet complete.