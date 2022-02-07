Woman's body recovered from Grand Canal in Midlands town

Tragedy in Tullamore
The body of a woman aged in her 70s has been recovered from the Grand Canal in Tullamore, gardaí have confirmed.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene Monday, February 7, but she was pronounced dead.
Her body was be removed for post-mortem, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.
Presenting the cheque to Laois Hospice are members of the Kinsella family, of Ballyroan Vintage and of Knock Vintage Mens Shed. Photo: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.