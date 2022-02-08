Search

09 Feb 2022

'Callous and indefferent': Mary Lou slams Laois Minister Seán Fleming

Taoiseach does not defend Minister's comments but highlights Government support for workers

'Callous and indefferent': Mary Lou slams Laois Minister Seán Fleming

Sean Fleming comes in for severe criticism from Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had issued a withering attack on Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Sean Fleming in the wake of what has become known as his 'shop around' interview on RTÉ.

Ms McDonald raised the issue with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is also Minister Fleming's party leader, during leaders questions in the Dáil.

While the Taoiseach did not defend the remarks made by his Minister he staunchly defended the Government's record in helping workers.

While Minister Fleming apologised for his remarks about shopping around, the Fianna Fáil man's words were not enough for the Sinn Féin leader who weighed into him and his Government.

"For more than a year, households have been hammered by a cost-of-living crisis that is out of control. Workers and families do all they can to keep up with sky-high bills and runaway price increases, but people still cannot catch a break or catch a breath. They are crucified by the extortionate costs of housing, energy, fuel, groceries and insurance and everything going up and nothing coming down.

"Last night, a Minister of State offered people advice on dealing with this cost-of-living crisis. His big idea was for people to stop complaining and to shop around. Those were callous and indifferent remarks from a Minister of State who is paid €140,000. The Minister of State, Deputy Fleming, has form in blocking legislation that would force big insurance companies to stop fleecing their customers. His words reflect the attitude of a Government that is utterly out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people.

"Many households are deciding whether it is best to pay their massive gas bills or to put food on their tables. It took the Taoiseach’s Government a year to wake up to this crisis. For months, we have asked that VAT be removed from energy bills, but the Government did nothing. No work was done with the European Commission. There was no effort at all. The Government has now spent another four months talking about possible actions.

So what did Laois TD Seán Fleming say - full text of RTÉ interview

"Indeed, in the time it has taken the Government to give people a one-off payment of €100, it has managed to give one top civil servant two pay hikes worth €6,000. There was no dithering or delay there; it was done with the snap of your fingers. When it comes to workers and families, however, the response from the Government is slack. There is no urgency and no determination to get the job done," she said.

In reply, the Taoiseach chose not to defend the comments made by Minister Fleming but instead pointed to what help has been given. MORE BELOW TWEET.

"Since this Government came into office in the midst of a global pandemic, a one-in-100-year event, the Government has intervened to an extraordinary degree to underpin incomes and support lower income workers, to keep people in jobs and to support enterprises. That has been an effective and successful intervention in underpinning our economic activity. There is no question about that. We supported workers from the get-go of the formation of this Government.

TD apologises for 'shop around' and 'stop complaining' comments about cost of living crisis

"This time last year, a barrel of oil on the international markets traded at $61; today it is at $91 a barrel. That was not caused by carbon tax. It is a global phenomenon. Let us not try to misrepresent the issue for the public out there who are watching. The cost of a litre of petrol has risen by 28% over the same period. Gas prices on international markets have nearly quadrupled over the past year. The average annual gas bill has risen by €700. The vast majority of that has very little to do with carbon tax. That has to be said," he said.

Full debate here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media