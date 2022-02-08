HSE makes public appeal due to pressure on Laois and Offaly hospitals

The HSE wants people to avoid attending the Emergency Departments at hospitals in Laois and Offaly due to the pressure caused by the number of patients attending.

The Dublin Midlands Regional Hospital issued an appeal on Tuesday, February 8.

"Midland Regional Hospitals at Tullamore and Portlaoise are experiencing a very busy period with an increased number of people attending the emergency departments.

"The hospitals are reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

"We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.

"It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency," said the HSE.

People are asked to please follow the latest public health guidance announced by Government to help us protect and maintain essential services in these challenging times.

If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation the HSE asks that you please;

· ensure you wear a mask,

· practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.